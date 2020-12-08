Federal Liberals survive another confidence vote

The Trudeau government survived yet another confidence vote in the House of Commons last night, this time over the party’s economic estimates amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The members were called to vote on motions relating to the estimates for the fiscal year, ending March 31, 2021.

Members of parliament voted in favour of adopting the bills 210 to 118.

Liberal, NDP, Bloc Quebecois, Green Party and independent members of parliament voted for the motions, while Conservative members voted against.