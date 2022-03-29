Federal Liberals work on child-care legislation for national daycare system

The families minister says upcoming child-care legislation will enshrine a long-term role for the federal government in the national daycare system.



Karina Gould says the law would also include the principles provinces and territories signed onto in funding agreements, including cutting fees for parents and creating more spaces.



Gould says her aim was to introduce a bill by this spring, but she now has until the end of the year as part of the confidence and supply agreement with the NDP.



Federal officials have been quietly consulting experts on what should be in the law.

The consultation document obtained by The Canadian Press says the legislation could commit to ``ongoing collaboration'' between the federal, provincial and territorial governments over the daycare system, including a pledge for ``sustained federal funding.''



The paper also suggests annual public reports and a national advisory council could be included as part of ``various mechanisms'' to ensure federal accountability.