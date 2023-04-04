Federal Minister of Labour tours Niagara College's Welland campus

The federal Minister of Labour toured Niagara College earlier today talking to students about investments made in the 2023 budget.

Seamus O’Regan was joined by St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle and Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey as they walked through the college's Rankin Technology Centre at the Welland campus.

O'Regan sat down with CKTB's Karl Dockstader saying he is impressed with the college's technical advancements.

"We are making investments that will particularly affect Ontario. We are going to be able to mine critical minerals. Build batteries that will build EVs. What they are teaching people here in Niagara is the ability to work in those areas, and most particularly who is going to service and look after the EVs."

Niagara College has earned the number two spot in Canada as a top research college, and the number one spot in Ontario according to Research Infosource Inc.