Federal ministers say they're working on measures to end delays at Canadian airports

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a ``similar phenomenon'' is happening worldwide.

Speaking with reporters on his way to a weekly Liberal caucus meeting, the minister says working groups that include airports, airlines, public health and federal officials are meeting up to three times a week to try and find solutions.

But when pressed for details about when changes are expected, Alghabra says he's not yet ready to announce new measures.

People travelling through Canadian airports have been experiencing long lines and flight delays as post-pandemic travel ramps up, particularly at Toronto Pearson airport.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority are both hiring new staff, adding it's important that airports also ensure they have enough employees.

The Conservatives have been calling on the government to lift travel restrictions, which require anyone returning from outside the country to confirm their vaccination status, and end the use of the ArriveCan app and stop random COVID-19 testing at airports.