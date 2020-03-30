iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Federal NDP call for help for renters

CKTB - NEWS - Jagmeet Signh in Welland

The leader of the federal NDP is calling on the government to help renters as the first of the month looms.

Jagmeet Singh took to twitter yesterday, saying many people don’t know how they are going to pay their bills when the rent comes due on Wednesday.

He says Canadians need help in the next few days, not weeks and calls on the government to pause rent, mortgage, and utility payments.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio