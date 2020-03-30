Federal NDP call for help for renters
The leader of the federal NDP is calling on the government to help renters as the first of the month looms.
Jagmeet Singh took to twitter yesterday, saying many people don’t know how they are going to pay their bills when the rent comes due on Wednesday.
He says Canadians need help in the next few days, not weeks and calls on the government to pause rent, mortgage, and utility payments.
The first of the month is fast approaching & that means rent is due— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 29, 2020
Many people don't know how they are going to pay their bills
They need help in the next few days, not weeks
The government needs to work with all levels of government to pause rent, mortgage & utility payments
