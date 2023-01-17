Federal New Democrats meeting in Ottawa this week to kick off a three-day caucus retreat

The federal New Democrats are meeting in Ottawa this week to kick off a three-day caucus retreat.



Caucus chair Jenny Kwan says their priority will be passing further N-D-P initiatives under their confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals.



The N-D-P agreed last March to support the minority government on key votes in the House of Commons to avoid triggering an election before 20-25.



In exchange, the Liberals promised to make progress on a number of N-D-P priorities, including pharmacare, dental care and investment in Indigenous housing.



When the House resumes later this month, Kwan says her party will be watching carefully to see if the government honours its word.



She says they'll be watching for pharmacare legislation, which the Liberals agreed to introduce before the end of 20-23, and for a bill on a ``just transition'' for energy workers.