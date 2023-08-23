Federal offender wanted - could possibly be in Niagara

A Federal offender is wanted and could possibly be in Niagara.

Officers are requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Tyler Fenton is described as a 35-year-old caucasian male, 6'0, 200 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has many tattoos on his left forearm, a portrait of a friend on his left calf, and a clock with flowers on his right forearm.

He is currently serving a seven 7 year sentence for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Assault, and Drug Trafficking.

He is known to frequent the Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls and Port Colborne areas of Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regard to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.