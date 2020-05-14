Federal parks and heritage sites on reopening list

A local heritage site in Niagara could be reopening.

Fort George in Niagara on the Lake may be on the list of parks and heritage sites slated to open back up again to the public.

The Prime Minister will announce a phased in approach to reopening both during his daily media briefing today.

But according to reports none of them will open in time for the long weekend,

The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments.

Old Fort Erie is operated by the Niagara Parks Commission and does not fall under federal jurisdiction.