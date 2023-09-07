Federal prediction says parts of Canada could see wildfires through winter

The latest federal government forecast says Canada's 2023 wildfire season could continue late into the fall or winter.



Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says there is potential for increased wildland fire activity from eastern Alberta through to central Ontario at least until the end of this month, while fires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories will continue to smoulder.



Wilkinson also announced $65 million in federal funding for wildfire equipment and other supports for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Yukon and Northwest Territories.



The statement says the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate fund will provide $256 million to provinces and territories through to 2027.

