Federal prison service will review decision to move Paul Bernardo to medium-security facility

The federal prison service will review its decision to move notorious killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility in Quebec, but its reason for the controversial transfer remains a secret.



Leaders from across the political spectrum are expressing shock and outrage at the Correctional Service of Canada's decision to move the murderer and serial rapist from a maximum-security penitentiary near Kingston, Ontario.



Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (men-duh-CHEE'-noh) says his office does not have the power to review the decision on its own.



Mendicino says he believes Canadians deserve a justification for Bernardo's relocation.



Tim Danson, a lawyer representing victims' families, says he was notified last week that Bernardo had been transferred, but the federal correctional service refused to provide details, citing privacy reasons.



Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, torture and murders of 15-year-old Kristen French in 1991 and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in 1992.