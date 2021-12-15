Federal push to increase number of electric-vehicle charging stations

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government wants to boost the number of electric-vehicle charging stations across Canada, which could help alleviate the unease some Canadians might have about making the switch from a gas-powered car.



There are already more than 15-thousand publicly available chargers in nearly seven-thousand locations across the country and the federal Liberals are promising to spend 700-million dollars to build at least 50-thousand more over the next five years.



But 90 per cent of existing chargers are found in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia and only 20 per cent of them are the high-speed kind.



Wilf Steimle of the Electric Vehicle Society says seasoned electric-vehicle owners aren't worried about how far their car can go, but about whether a charging station will be there when needed.



There are about four dozen high-speed chargers on the route Steimle takes from his home north of Toronto to board meetings in Montreal and he says that's not nearly enough.



And along the Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and Regina, which is a route with a similar distance, a federal government online map of charging sites suggests there are only six high-speed chargers.