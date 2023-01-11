Feds chipping in $22M to help get more ships moving along Welland Canal in Niagara

The federal government is investing $22M to help update the Welland Canal and allow for more ships to travel through the corridor.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, along with local MP's and the St. Lawrence Seaway, announced the $45M project that will support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of three wharves in Port Colborne.

The project aims to revive the wharves, which are currently out-of-service, to support operations and increase capacity of the trade corridor.

Alghabra says the project will boost freight shipments by 1M metric tonnes per year, and will also attract by tourism operators.

Port Colborne's Mayor, Bill Steele, says the project is huge.

"I think this is a small sample of economic development for workers of the Seaway, and the new jobs that can be brought here to Port Colborne."

The Welland Canal is a ship canal that connects Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. It forms a key section of the St. Lawrence Seaway