Feds eye action to end anti-mandate protests across Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with senior federal officials and cabinet ministers yesterday to talk about possible federal action to end the anti-mandate protests across the country, and will speak with premiers on the topic later today.

The demonstration that began in the capital's downtown three weekends ago has made life miserable for many Ottawa residents, and Mayor Jim Watson says he has reached a deal with organizers that will see trucks leave residential areas and confine the protest to the area around Parliament Hill.

In exchange, he will meet with protesters, provided the move takes place by noon today.