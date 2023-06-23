Feds giving women's shelters in Fort Erie and St. Catharines $9M to expand and improve

Federal cash is on the way to help shelters for abused women and children in Niagara.

Fort Erie's shelter facilities will receive $6.9M in federal funding, resulting in the construction of 18 new units.

The St. Catharines shelters will receive $2.1M to be used for repairs to 34 existing units.

Funding comes through the $250 million Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, announced in Budget 2021.

“We always need to be willing to stand up to protect those at risk of harm and provide shelter at what can be the worst moments in someone’s life. I am very happy to join with the minister in announcing this important funding to help families in Fort Erie, St. Catharines and across Niagara.” Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre



“The Town of Fort Erie continues to work with our regional, provincial and federal partners to ensure that our residents are provided all the services required to keep them safe and secure. We are pleased to see the federal government make this investment in our community.” Wayne Redekop, Mayor of Fort Erie

