Feds have until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of Emergencies Act

An inquiry into Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act during the anti-COVID-19 mandates blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings earlier this year must be called before the end of the day.

The Act requires the federal government to launch an inquiry within 60 days of revoking the declaration to examine the circumstances that led to the emergency being declared and the measures taken to deal with it.

Invoking the act granted extraordinary powers to police to clear people out and freeze bank accounts of those involved, with protesters and their supporters possibly facing fines up to $5000 or five years in prison.