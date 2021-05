Feds invest $12B in Ontario public transit including rapid-transit line in Hamilton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is investing over $12 billion in public transit projects in Ontario.

He says the money will go toward four subway projects in the Greater Toronto Area and one rapid-transit project in Hamilton.

Trudeau says the Ontario Line project in Toronto will bring rapid transit from Exhibition Place, through downtown, to the Ontario Science Centre.

The second project for the Greater Toronto Area is the Eglinton Crosstown West extension, which will create a continuous rapid transit line along Eglinton Avenue between Scarborough and Mississauga.

The third and fourth transit projects in the GTA are the Yonge Street North Subway extension and the Scarborough Subway extension.

In Hamilton, Trudeau says the federal government will support a rapid-transit line that will go from McMaster University, through downtown, to Eastgate Centennial Park in Stoney Creek.