Feds invest $5M in Welland steel plant to retain 110 jobs and create 15 more
15 new jobs will be created in Welland, while securing 110 others, as the federal government commits $5M for a unique steel producer in Niagara.
The funding will help Valbruna ASW Inc. expand to reach new markets in Canada and abroad.
Valbruna ASW Inc. is Canada’s only specialty steel producer, unique in its ability to refine high-quality stainless steels.
The company produces a combination of carbon, stainless and other specialty steel materials for the automotive, medical, aerospace, defence and energy sectors.
By adopting new technologies, Valbruna ASW Inc. will become Canada’s only steelmaker with the capability to produce stainless steel and nickel alloy, with improved machinability and heat and corrosion durability.
This project will leverage over $24 million in private and other investment, maintaining over 110 jobs and creating 15 more jobs in Welland.
“Through this FedDev Ontario investment, we will not only maintain over 110 jobs for the manufacturing industry, but we will support the creation of 15 more to ensure that our manufacturers not just survive in the new economy, but thrive. We are working to help businesses as they build back stronger and will continue to take steps so that Canadians are part of an economy that leaves no one behind.”- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
