Feds invest $5M in Welland steel plant to retain 110 jobs and create 15 more

15 new jobs will be created in Welland, while securing 110 others, as the federal government commits $5M for a unique steel producer in Niagara.

The funding will help Valbruna ASW Inc. expand to reach new markets in Canada and abroad.

Valbruna ASW Inc. is Canada’s only specialty steel producer, unique in its ability to refine high-quality stainless steels.

The company produces a combination of carbon, stainless and other specialty steel materials for the automotive, medical, aerospace, defence and energy sectors.

By adopting new technologies, Valbruna ASW Inc. will become Canada’s only steelmaker with the capability to produce stainless steel and nickel alloy, with improved machinability and heat and corrosion durability.

This project will leverage over $24 million in private and other investment, maintaining over 110 jobs and creating 15 more jobs in Welland.