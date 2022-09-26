Feds lift border vaccine mandates, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Federal ministers say all COVID-19 border restrictions will end as of Saturday, including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers, as well as mandatory masks on planes and trains.



The cabinet order maintaining COVID-19 border measures will not be renewed when it expires on Sept. 30.



The change will mean foreign nationals no longer require an approved series of vaccinations to enter the country.



It also means Canada-bound travellers will no longer be subject to random mandatory COVID-19 tests, and unvaccinated Canadians will not need to isolate when they return to the country.



The controversial ArriveCan app will not be mandatory when the order expires, but federal officials say travellers can use the app to submit customs and immigration declarations before they arrive at certain airports.



The changes do not remove the quarantine or testing requirements for people who entered Canada before Saturday.