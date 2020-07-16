Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal, provincial and territorial governments have reached a deal on billions of dollars in transfers to continue reopening economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says the federal government will contribute $19 billion to the effort.
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario's portion of the funding will be $7 billion.
The money is to help the lower-tier governments with needs such as funding child care, bailing out cities whose expenses have soared and revenues plunged, increasing contact-tracing capacity, and buying personal protective equipment.
The pandemic is a health crisis, but Trudeau says it has a deep economic dimension.
He says workers can't work if their children don't have safe care, and many can't get to their jobs if they don't have access to safe transit systems.
That means funding needed services better so they don't have to rely on crowding many people into small spaces for their finances to make sense.
-
Big names and stars get accounts hacked on TwitterShelby Knox is joined by Tech Analyst Carmi Levy to discuss what Twitter is doing amid the most recent hacks as well as how users can help prevent attacks on their own accounts.
-
Workers are refusing to go back to workShelby Knox is joined by Julie Kwiecinski who is the Director of Provincial Affairs for CFIB Ontario to talk about why some people are hesitant to return to work once their workplace opens back up.
-
The NAC Nomadic Cinema is open for businessShelby Knox is joined by the Minister of Energy, Minds, and Resources at the Niagara Artists Centre Stephen Remus, to discuss what the Niagara Artists Centre is doing to keep movie lovers safe and what films will be shown.