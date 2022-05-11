Feds tweak draft regulations, following criticism, to ensure gun buyers have licence

The Liberal government has revised draft firearm regulations to ensure someone buying a gun actually has a valid licence.



When Bill C-71 received royal assent in 2019, the government said it would require sellers to verify the validity of a firearms licence before selling a non-restricted firearm, such as a rifle or shotgun.



However, proposed regulations included no obligation on the part of a seller to check with the federal firearms registrar to see if a prospective gun buyer had a valid licence _ an omission that sparked criticism from gun-control advocates.



Final regulations made public today have closed that loophole.



Bill C-71 also requires vendors to keep records of non-restricted firearm transactions.



In addition, the legislation expands background checks that would determine eligibility for a firearms licence to a person's entire life, not just the last five years.