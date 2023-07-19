Feds updating emergency protocols to deal with nuclear fallout

Canada is updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.



According to internal Public Safety Canada notes, the measures include updating a highly secret plan to ensure the federal government can continue to function in a severe crisis.



The notes also show Ottawa was taking steps to finalize a protocol for advising the Canadian public of an incoming ballistic missile.



The Canadian Press obtained the documents through the Access to Information Act.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year prompted a series of federal discussions and initiatives aimed at bolstering Canada's preparedness for a catastrophic nuclear event.



Notes prepared for an August 2022 meeting of senior bureaucrats show much of the concern focused on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that was hit by shelling.