iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Feeling a little blue? You're not alone

CKTB-News-Blue Monday

Mondays can always be tough to get through but this one is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year.

It is "Blue Monday," the time when the holidays are over but winter is still wearing on. 

It also comes with the added stress of a global pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused. 

Experts worry both issues are having a major impact on Canadians' mental health.

Latest Audio