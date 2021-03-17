Fees increasing at Niagara Region landfills next month
Fees at Niagara Region landfills are going up next month.
The fee for garbage, construction, and demolition material weighing more than 50 kg will bump up from $115 to $117 per tonne.
Materials weighing 50 kg or less will be at a $5 minimum, which is now applicable on the first 50 kg, rather than on the first 60 kg.
The fee for asbestos is also increasing from $300 per tonne to $385.
Regional staff recommended the change after comparing fees with other municipalities and private sector options.
The increases come into effect April 1st.
