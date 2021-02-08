Fencing going up at site of tragic toboggan accident in Beamsville

The town of Lincoln is putting up fencing at the site of a tragic tobogganing accident last week.

CAO Mike Kirkopolous tells CKTB they have put up a snow fence halfway up the hill on Greenlane Road near Bartlett.

He says the town decided to take action while they await the findings of a police investigation, which will be complete in 2-3 weeks.

Kirkopolous says the snow fence will hopefully stop anything from happening.

4 year old Adam Komar died a week ago after a passing pickup truck hit the boy after the snow sled he was riding went onto the roadway.

Adam was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Town officials have also blocked off some areas at Charles Daley Park, trying to make the sledding area safer.

Lincoln is asking local residents to go to Charles Daley if they want to toboggan.

A funeral was held for Adam over the weekend, and a GoFundMe has raised almost $60,000.