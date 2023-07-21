Fentanyl and crystal meth seized in St. Catharines drug bust
Niagara police arrested three people following a drug investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in St. Catharines.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Tasker Street near Cross Street.
Police seized fentanyl and suspected crystal methamphetamine worth $5200.
They also seized about $500 in cash.
Facing drug charges are 54-year-old Dudley Ryel Phillip of St. Catharines, 40-year-old Erica K. Jones of Niagara Falls and 50-year-old Ronald Burey of no fixed address
-
-
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - July 21st, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Graham Speck - Welland City Councillor, Owner of Speck Industries
Daryl Neamtu - Owner, DN Hospitality