Fentanyl and crystal meth seized in St. Catharines drug bust

Niagara police arrested three people following a drug investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in St. Catharines.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Tasker Street near Cross Street.

Police seized fentanyl and suspected crystal methamphetamine worth $5200.

They also seized about $500 in cash.

Facing drug charges are 54-year-old Dudley Ryel Phillip of St. Catharines, 40-year-old Erica K. Jones of Niagara Falls and 50-year-old Ronald Burey of no fixed address