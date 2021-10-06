Festive fall events return to Old Fort Erie

Some festive fall events are coming up at Old Fort Erie.

Teams can bundle up and show off their general knowledge during outdoor trivia on October 16th at 4 p.m.

The event featuring questions on history, geography, movies, and music is traditionally held indoors at the Visitor Centre Theatre, but it will be held outdoors at the Visitor Centre Pavilion this year.

It is a licensed event with a limited snack bar and prizes awarded to the top two teams.

And the popular All Hallows' Eve Haunted Ghost Tours return this year as costumed interpreters guide guests through the fort by lantern light sharing spooky stories from years gone by.

Guests are advised to dress for the weather.

Registration is required for both events. Go to NiagaraParks.com/Events to sign up.