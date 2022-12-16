iHeartRadio
Festive RIDE results in three roadside suspensions


Six hundred vehicles were stopped in RIDE checks Thursday night in Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police say 23 drivers were required to provide breath samples for analysis.

Three registered an 'alert' and had their licences suspended for three days.

Several provincial offence tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic related violations.

 

