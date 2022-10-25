Fewer Niagara residents cast ballots in municipal elections

Voter turnout in Niagara was down again for the municipal election.

While final numbers for the entire region are not quite finalized St. Catharines, Welland, and Niagara Falls all saw substantial declines in voter turnout.

Niagara Falls saw 27.5% of voters head to the polls compared to 39% in 2018.

Welland went from 34% in 2018 to 25% in 2022.

Meantime St. Catharines fell to 26.3% voter turnout this year, down from 33% in the previous election.

Niagara-on-the-Lake had 47.8% of voters show up to cast ballots but that is still down from 2018 when a whopping 58.7% of voters showed up.

West Lincoln saw a jump in the number of people voting this time around with a 43% turnout, compared to 38% in 2018.

Declines were also seen in Fort Erie, and Grimsby and we wait for more calculations from other municipalities.