Fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, positivity rate drops to 2 percent

Fewer than 500 new COVID-19 infections are being reported in Ontario again today.

This is the second day the daily case number has been lower than 500 as 411 cases are being reported.

It is also the 5th day of declining numbers since June 4th when 914 were announced.

The 7-day average now stands at 657 cases and provincial officials say the positivity rate has dropped to 2 percent as 30,450 tests were processed.

Health officials are also announcing 33 new deaths linked to the virus.