Fewer transit safety incidents after Toronto police boost, TTC data shows

New data from Toronto's transit agency shows safety incidents were down in February after police boosted patrols in the system and the agency added extra security guards and outreach workers.

The monthly Toronto Transit Commission report from CEO Rick Leary shows the total number of offences against customers was 111 in February, down from 136 in January.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green had previously said the transit agency saw 116 incidents in January down from 145 the month before, but the report states data for those months may have inaccuracies.

Police announced in late January that more than 80 officers would work overtime shifts at TTC locations following a series of violent incidents on the system, including stabbings, BB gun shootings and an alleged swarming.

The city and TTC also announced it would add 50 contract security guards and 20 outreach workers to the system as an interim response.

Police have since ended the extra patrols and the force has said on-duty officers are now patrolling the TTC as part of regular proactive patrols.

