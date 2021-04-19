Fido and Rogers users reporting internet and cell issues
If you're a Rogers or Fido customer, you may be having some problems this morning.
Users are reporting internet and cell phone outages across the country.
Fido officials confirm they are aware of an outage and crews are working on a solution.
Some of the local issues started around midnight.
Bell is the parent company of this station.
