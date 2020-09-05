Fifteen people test positive for COVID-19 after attending GTA church services
Fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending church services in Toronto and Vaughan.
Public health officials in Toronto and York Region say the exposures occurred at a pair of Miracle Arena for All Nations events.
The health units say several people who attended services at both locations on Aug. 16 were contagious with COVID-19.
They also believe there may have been others at the services who had the virus and were contagious.
The health units say anyone who has attended these events should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Sept. 18.
They have also followed up with all known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and go for testing.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 5thThis week, Liz speaks with Agatha Podgorski, Director of Communications for the Culinary Trail Association about all the food-related travel options in Niagara and in Ontario. In segment two, Liz is looking at the countries welcoming Canadian travellers right now and what's expected in terms of travel health insurance and negative COVID-19 tests. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
FOOD THERAPY - September 5thLynn talks to Janet Pritchard from McMaster University about eating to prevent age-related frailty, or sarcopenia. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Co-host of One Dish, One Mic on News Talk 610 CKTB - Arrested while covering the ongoing Indigenous land dispute at 1492 Land Back LaneKarl Dockstader joined Matt Holmes on The Weekend Edition, Saturday, September 05/20 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.