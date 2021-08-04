Fight in Welland involving a gun ends with arrest of 26 yr old man

A fight on the holiday Monday in Welland has now led to drug charges in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the area of Wallace Avenue and Paul Street in Welland on Monday night after a fight broke out, and a gun was pointed, but not fired, at a person.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect's vehicle was located at an address in the north-end of St. Catharines.

The Emergency Task Unit, K9 Unit, and Crisis Negotiators were called in and the suspect exited the home and was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at the north-end St. Catharines location, and seized 32.4 grams of suspected cocaine, and $34,396.00 believed to be proceeds of the sale of drugs.

26 yr old Javante Weston of Niagara Falls is charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime Over $5000.

23 yr old Madison Delaney of St. Catharines was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.