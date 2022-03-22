Films on gender identity, Kids in the Hall, genetic engineering join Hot Docs lineup

Genetic engineering and the history of gender identity are among the provocative subjects getting the spotlight at this year's Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.



Newly announced additions include Toronto director Chase Joynt's ``Framing Agnes,'' which features a cast of transgender artists re-enacting and reviving untold stories from the archives of a 1950s gender clinic; and U.S. director Cody Sheehy's ``Make People Better,'' about the Chinese biophysicist who developed the first designer babies.



Hot Docs says its Canadian films include Reg Harkema's documentary ``The Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks,'' which spotlights the comedy troupe and celebrates their 40-year legacy.



High-profile international titles include Iranian-American director Ramin Bahrani's documentary debut, ``2nd Chance,'' about Richard Davis, who made millions inventing the concealable bulletproof vest; and U.S. director Ron Howard's ``We Feed People,'' which features chef Jose Andres and his non-profit World Central Kitchen, a humanitarian aid organization fighting world hunger.



This edition will include in-person screenings, conference sessions and networking events after pivoting online the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The festival runs April 28 to May 8 in Toronto. Audiences across Canada will be able to watch streamed titles through the online platform Hot Docs at Home.