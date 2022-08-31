Filomena Tassi, Helena Jaczek swap federal cabinet roles in minor shuffle

The Prime Minister's Office says two cabinet ministers from Ontario _ Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek _ are swapping roles in a minor shuffle at Rideau Hall today.



Tassi moves from the Procurement Department to become the minister responsible for Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, while Jaczek moves to the procurement portfolio.



The changes come after Tassi asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a change in duties so she could spend more time in southern Ontario due to family health reasons.



Jaczek was first elected in a Greater Toronto Area riding in 2019 and was appointed to cabinet in 2021.



Tassi has represented a Hamilton riding since 2015 and was first appointed to Trudeau's cabinet in 2018 as the minister for seniors, then became the minister of labour in 2019.



The shuffle comes one week before a cabinet retreat in Vancouver and three weeks before the House of Commons will resume sitting following the summer break.