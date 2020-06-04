Final curtain call for Niagara Falls dinner show

A long time Niagara Falls tourist attraction is saying goodbye.

The Oh Canada Eh? Dinner Show on Lundy's Lane announcing it is closing its doors after 26 years in operation due to the impact from COVID-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, Canadiana Productions management writes they had applied for a variety of government loans but it was not enough to keep it afloat after it had to close its doors on March 14th because of the pandemic.

GM Eric Hitchcock also sending kudos out to the staff who launched a GoFundMe to try and save the business.

Meantime, tourism operators from across Ontario will speak to a provincial committee today about the effects of the pandemic on their businesses.

Hotel, restaurant and attraction owners are expected to share details of the impact on their bottom lines.