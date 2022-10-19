Final day of mediated talks between province and education union

The final day of bargaining talks with a mediator is taking place today between the province and the union representing Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff.



Yesterday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said there were no improvements or details to report after the second day of bargaining.



A conciliator's report on Monday kicked off a countdown for the union's 55-thousand education members to be in a legal strike position as of November 3rd.



The union has not indicated if education workers would engage in a full strike -- which could potentially close schools -- or start with a work-to-rule campaign, or take some other course of action.

