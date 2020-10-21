Final day to bid in Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region's online auction

Today is your last day to bid in an online silent auction in support of the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region.

Money raised during the auction will be used to support programs in Niagara to help people living with Alzheimer's disease and their families.

Officials point out the fundraising is critical this year as they, like many organizations, have had to cancel events due to the pandemic.

Some of the items on the virtual block include a Georgian Bay/Muskoka sightseeing flight, IceDogs tickets, and group wine experiences.

The auction closes at 11:45 tonight.

Currently, the organization has raised 70 percent of their overall goal.