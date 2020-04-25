Final hurdle cleared for USMCA

The long-awaited trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico has cleared one of the final hurdles that will allow it to take effect July 1st.

The U-S notified its North American trading partners yesterday that it has finished the domestic housekeeping work called for in the agreement -- a step Canada and Mexico completed earlier this month.

U-S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also informed Congress that all three countries are now ready to proceed on the next step -- forging so-called ``uniform regulations'' that will govern how the language of the deal is to be interpreted.

In a statement, Lighthizer makes it clear the U-S is anxious to get the deal in place to help spur America's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement also suggests the Trump administration sees the agreement as an integral part of its strategy to repatriate manufacturing in America.