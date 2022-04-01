Final meeting between Pope and First Nations, Inuit and Metis delegates to take place today

A final meeting between Pope Francis and First Nations, Inuit and Metis delegates will be held at the Vatican today.

It follows individual meetings each group had with the pontiff, where they asked Francis for an apology in Canada for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations Phil Fontaine has said he expects to hear more details about a trip by the Pope to Canada, and a possible apology, at today's meeting.