Final school bus plan will be posted next week

Niagara Student Transportation Services is working to have a definitive busing plan in place by next Wednesday.

NSTS Executive Director Lori Ziraldo says right now 59 percent of eligible students with Niagara's two school boards, will be riding a bus to school next month.

She says on Monday they will be working on assigned seating plans and by mid week, have the final plan for all students, as well as seating assignments available through the NSTS portal.

Ziraldo says seats will be assigned based on family members in the same household and also by their homeroom.

Students in Grades 4 to 12 must wear a mask, but Ziraldo says they are also encouraging students in Grade 3 to mask up.

She also warns parents that current bus times are preliminary and are subject to change as they finalize student numbers.

The NSTS chief adding they are working hard to to assign drivers to the same routes they were on last year.