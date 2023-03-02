Final suspect wanted in kidnapping and shooting in Niagara arrested

Relief for the Wainfleet area, as the lone remaining suspect in a shooting and kidnapping, has been arrested.

Police say the arrest was made this afternoon in St. Catharines.

The 18-year-old man from St. Catharines is facing 12 charges, including kidnapping, and use of a firearm during an offence.

His identity is not being disclosed because police say it may identify the two 16-year-olds who are also charged in the case.

The accused is being held in custody overnight and has a video bail hearing tomorrow.

Police say all suspects believed to be involved in Tuesday's incident in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road have been arrested.

A search for the suspects Tuesday night forced a shelter-in-place for local residents as officers on foot and an OPP helicopter scoured the area.

Three suspects were arrested that night, two 16-year-old boys - one from Pelham and one from Niagara Falls - and they are facing charges including kidnapping and use of a firearm.

A 20-year-old from St. Catharines is also facing similar charges.

The four suspects are alleged to have kidnapped a young male, and were planning on doing the same to another.

The suspects are accused of being armed with knives and guns, and at least one shot was fired during the encounter.