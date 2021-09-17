Final weekend before voting day in the federal election

It is sure to be a busy weekend as we enter the last few days before the federal election.

The main party leaders will be spending their time trying to drum up last minute support among undecided voters.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to visit Quebec and Nova Scotia today, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will make a morning announcement in Windsor, and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is scheduled to appear in London and St. Catharines today.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited the Niagara Region on Wednesday with a stop in Welland, while Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was in Welland on September 6th.

More information on local candidates running in Niagara can be found on our Niagara Votes page.

Recordings of the 610 CKTB debates can also be found online;

Niagara Falls

St. Catharines

Niagara West

Niagara Centre

The election is set for Monday, but Elections Canada representatives have warned it may take longer than usual to announce the results depending on the amount of mail in ballots that need to be verified and counted.