Finally some answers after months of rumours for St. Catharines Costco customers

After months of speculation over the St. Catharines Costco's future, there appears to be some clarity.

The St. Catharines Standard is reporting the Garden City location will transform into a Costco Business Centre, where Costco members can still shop, but the inventory is geared at businesses rather than retail.

The new Niagara Falls Costco Store,at the former Niagara Square Mall, will be opening next month and will serve more retail needs and will be more of what usual customers are used to.

The timeline for the transfer has not been announced.

Many were left wondering what was happening to the St. Catharines store after signs went up saying it was moving to Niagara Falls.