Financial Accountability Office set to release report looking at province's fiscal position
Ontario's Financial Accountability Office is set to release a report today looking at the province's fiscal position over the next several years.
The report is set to look at projections up to 2027-28.
In the spring budget, the provincial government projected a deficit of 1.3-billion-dollars this year, before running a small surplus next year, followed by a much larger surplus the following year of 4.4-billion-dollars.
The Progressive Conservative government expects to end this year with about 200-billion-dollars in revenue - more than 20-billion-dollars higher than it projected in last year's budget - thanks to higher-than-expected levels of inflation and economic recovery.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 14th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Lori Littleton - Consultant, IG Wealth Management, Former StC city councillor
Brandon Currie - Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter at C.R. Smith Financial
-
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
-