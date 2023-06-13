iHeartRadio
Financial Accountability Office set to release report looking at province's fiscal position


Queens Park

Ontario's Financial Accountability Office is set to release a report today looking at the province's fiscal position over the next several years.
    
The report is set to look at projections up to 2027-28.
    
In the spring budget, the provincial government projected a deficit of 1.3-billion-dollars this year, before running a small surplus next year, followed by a much larger surplus the following year of 4.4-billion-dollars.
    
The Progressive Conservative government expects to end this year with about 200-billion-dollars in revenue - more than 20-billion-dollars higher than it projected in last year's budget - thanks to higher-than-expected levels of inflation and economic recovery.

