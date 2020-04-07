Financial relief for those who don't qualify for CERB

The PM says help is on the way for Canadians who may not currently qualify for emergency financial relief.

Justin Trudeau acknowledging yesterday that some people may have fallen through the cracks.

He has indicated post secondary students and people who have lost most, but not all of their income, will soon see some benefits.

Meantime, parents in the province will begin seeing the promised one time payment of $200 per child by the end of the week.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the one time funding is available to parents of all children regardless whether they are in school or daycare.