Financial trouble ahead for Bed Bath and Beyond

Your days of shopping at Bed Bath and Beyond could be numbered.

The retailer says sales have been cut in half by the pandemic and it's planning on closing 200 stores over the next two years.

Last year at this time, the company made 2.6 billion dollars in sales in its second quarter, this year that number is 1.3 billion.

Even with online sales the company's profits have been cut in half.

The company has 950 stores in the U-S and Canada and had already announced dozens of stores would close this year but that number has now increased with the recent losses.

They've yet to determine which stores will close and just how many employees will be affected.

