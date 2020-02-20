'Find My Mobile' alert unintentionally sent to Samsung phones
Some Samsung users may have been woken up early this morning by an odd message.
Galaxy phones around the world lit up with a strange 'Find My Mobile' alert simple reading '1'
Tapping on the alert will make it go away without any further explaination.
Samsung officials have addressed the situation on Twitter, saying the notifcation was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device.
Adrienne Jugley, social services commissioner, Niagara Region
A Us Based company will be looking after provincially funded employment services in Niagara and Hamilton.
Haley Bateman, Director at A Better Niagara
DBSN Trustees upheld a decision to ban trustee Kate Baggot from an upcoming meeting.