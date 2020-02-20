iHeartRadio
'Find My Mobile' alert unintentionally sent to Samsung phones

Some Samsung users may have been woken up early this morning by an odd message.

Galaxy phones around the world lit up with a strange 'Find My Mobile' alert simple reading '1'

Tapping on the alert will make it go away without any further explaination.

Samsung officials have addressed the situation on Twitter, saying the notifcation was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. 

