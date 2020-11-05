Finding Santa at the mall will be a challenge this year for families

Malls across the country are trying to figure out how to keep the Christmas magic going for kids in the middle of a pandemic.

Craig Flannagan, the vice-president of marketing at Cadillac Fairview told CTVNews.ca that mall visits with Saint Nicholas are an important holiday tradition for many Canadians.

But he says there is still the need to be safe, so CF owned malls will be providing a number of different options to families, both online and in person.

Flannagan noting parents who want to bring their children to meet Kris Kringle will have to book their photo appointments ahead of time online and they will have to wear masks during the photo shoot.

Families will be screened upon arrival through a questionnaire and the photo site will be santized between each visit.

Other malls surveyed by CTV News say they will not be hosting in person visits with old Saint Nick and will opt for online meet-and-greets instead this year.