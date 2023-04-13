No injuries after fire at St. Catharines Marina in St. Catharines

No injuries are reported after a fire at the St. Catharines Marina in Port Weller.

The blaze broke out in the shop section of the building at 200 Broadway Ave. this afternoon, fully engulfing the building

Fire Chief Dave Upper tells CKTB emergency communications did a great job directing fire crews, who were already on scene of another blaze in the city, to the marina quickly.

Upper says once crews arrived on scene they attacked the blaze keeping it from spreading to nearby boats and vehicles.

As of 6 p.m. the fire was under control and crews were working on hot spots.

Damage will likely be in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.

There were no boats inside the facility at the time.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and no one was hurt.

Charlotte Pooplewell